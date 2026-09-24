Xiaomi Introduces New Series of Large TVs with RGB-Mini LED Technology

Xiaomi has taken a significant step in the display technology market by unveiling its S Pro RGB 2027 TV series, featuring its first RGB-Mini LED lighting system. According to ixbt.com, this series is attracting attention with its advanced capabilities and pricing policy, especially the 98-inch model, which costs $1715 in China after government subsidies, sparking great interest in the industry. This is reported by news source.

The new lineup consists of four main models, offering screen diagonals of 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches. Considering the government subsidies applicable in the Chinese market, the prices for these screens start at $760, $890, $1115, and $1715, respectively. This is considered one of the most competitive offers on the market for such high-tech large panels.

RGB-Mini LED Technology and Image Quality

The main difference between the S Pro RGB 2027 models and traditional Mini LED devices lies in the structure of the lighting system. Instead of traditional blue quantum dot LEDs, Xiaomi has used independently controlled red, green, and blue LEDs. This approach eliminates the need for an additional light conversion stage and significantly increases color reproduction accuracy.

Working in harmony with the Master Picture Engine 3.0 technology, the TVs cover 100% of the BT.2020 color space. The peak brightness of the screens reaches 5000 nits. The number of local dimming zones varies by diagonal: 2160 zones for the 65-inch version, 2880 for the 75-inch, 3744 for the 85-inch, and 4860 zones for the flagship 98-inch model, which reduces blooming around bright objects.

Performance and Additional Features

The device supports 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 180 Hz. In the special gaming mode, the frequency can be increased to 360 Hz by reducing the resolution. The TV also features a millimeter-wave radar that detects the viewer's angle and automatically corrects color distortions in real time.

The TVs are equipped with a quad-core Cortex-A73 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. The HyperOS 4 system is used as the software, which is fully integrated into the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem. The metal body is 49.7 mm thick, sitting just 5 mm from the wall when mounted, while the 2.1.2 format Harman system is responsible for audio.