Kylian Mbappe rules out playing until 41 like Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with the German publication Bild, France national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on his future career, transfer rumors, and his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Goal.com, the player admitted that, given the social and sporting environment of the French national team, it is virtually impossible for him to play in the national jersey until age 41 like the Portuguese striker. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently at the French national team training camp, the star forward answered various questions from the press. In particular, he addressed rumors regarding Michael Olise, who has recently been linked as a primary transfer target for Real Madrid.

Michael Olise and transfer rumors

Kylian Mbappe noted that such transfer reports remind him of his time at PSG and that such situations are common in the football world. He emphasized that it would be disrespectful to advise a player he knows well on whether to move to another club.

According to him, Bayern Munich is a great club where Michael Olise can achieve huge success. The French forward also added that it is natural for an exceptional player of such caliber to be on the radar of any top club in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo and future plans

During the conversation, the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is still representing his national team at 41 and remains the primary striker for Portugal was a special topic. In this regard, Mbappe expressed his admiration for his childhood idol but stated that his own future would likely unfold differently.

“Given the national team I play for, we have to be honest: France would never let me play until I’m 41,” Kylian Mbappe replied with a laugh. At the same time, he acknowledged that Ronaldo has proven it is possible to play at a high level for many years if one’s physical and mental state remains perfect.

However, he concluded the interview by stating that he does not believe such a long-lasting career scenario will repeat itself in his own case. These statements are causing heated discussions in the football community and the media.