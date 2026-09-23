Kylian Mbappe rules out playing until 41 like Cristiano Ronaldo

·41·Sport
Kylian Mbappe rules out playing until 41 like Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with the German publication Bild, France national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on his future career, transfer rumors, and his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Goal.com, the player admitted that, given the social and sporting environment of the French national team, it is virtually impossible for him to play in the national jersey until age 41 like the Portuguese striker. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently at the French national team training camp, the star forward answered various questions from the press. In particular, he addressed rumors regarding Michael Olise, who has recently been linked as a primary transfer target for Real Madrid.

Michael Olise and transfer rumors

Kylian Mbappe noted that such transfer reports remind him of his time at PSG and that such situations are common in the football world. He emphasized that it would be disrespectful to advise a player he knows well on whether to move to another club.

According to him, Bayern Munich is a great club where Michael Olise can achieve huge success. The French forward also added that it is natural for an exceptional player of such caliber to be on the radar of any top club in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo and future plans

During the conversation, the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is still representing his national team at 41 and remains the primary striker for Portugal was a special topic. In this regard, Mbappe expressed his admiration for his childhood idol but stated that his own future would likely unfold differently.

“Given the national team I play for, we have to be honest: France would never let me play until I’m 41,” Kylian Mbappe replied with a laugh. At the same time, he acknowledged that Ronaldo has proven it is possible to play at a high level for many years if one’s physical and mental state remains perfect.

However, he concluded the interview by stating that he does not believe such a long-lasting career scenario will repeat itself in his own case. These statements are causing heated discussions in the football community and the media.

Kylian MbappeCristiano RonaldoReal MadridBayern MunichMichael Olise
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Kylian Mbappé reacts to transfer rumors regarding Michael OliseKylian Mbappé reacts to transfer rumors regarding Michael OliseYesterday 13:37Will Real Madrid Break Their Transfer Record for Michael Olise: Rumor and RealityWill Real Madrid Break Their Transfer Record for Michael Olise: Rumor and Reality25 July 12:15Mbappe stirs Madrid by naming three legends he wants to bring back to RealMbappe stirs Madrid by naming three legends he wants to bring back to Real18 September 14:19Michael Olise requests meeting with Bayern Munich board amid Real Madrid interestMichael Olise requests meeting with Bayern Munich board amid Real Madrid interest13 July 01:58Situation surrounding Real Madrid and Michael Olise transfer clarifiedSituation surrounding Real Madrid and Michael Olise transfer clarified9 August 15:15Unexpected Turn in the Ballon d'Or Race: The Athletic RankingUnexpected Turn in the Ballon d'Or Race: The Athletic Ranking9 September 21:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?