Xiaomi 18 Pro Announced: Powerful Flagship and Advanced Features

·30·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro Announced: Powerful Flagship and Advanced Features

Another significant innovation has been introduced in the mobile technology market. According to ixbt.com, alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max model, the more affordable and compact Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship smartphone has been unveiled. The new device is attracting attention with its advanced technical specifications, powerful CPU, and cutting-edge AI capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This smartphone combines high performance and ergonomic comfort, meeting the demands of modern users. A starting price of $895 makes it highly competitive in the flagship segment.

Display and Advanced Protection Technologies

The Xiaomi 18 Pro model features ultra-thin screen bezels measuring just 0.99 mm. The device has a 6.4-inch diagonal display utilizing the new M11 material. The screen matrix reaches a peak brightness of 4000 nit, ensuring perfect visibility even in direct sunlight.

The back panel of the smartphone features an additional screen that displays dynamic notifications and app cards. During the presentation, it was announced that over a hundred different cards, including widgets and mini-games, will be supported initially. Using AI, it is also possible to create personalized wallpapers based on photos of pets and famous landmarks.

Hardware and a Giant Battery in a Compact Body

The core of the device is the modern Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 CPU. Housed in a relatively compact body, similar in size to the Samsung Galaxy S26, is a massive 7000 mAh battery. The silicon content in the battery anode has been increased to 32 percent.

The smartphone also features UWB technology and protection against water and dust according to IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards. The new 7514 vibration motor makes short impulse vibrations 75 percent more noticeable, providing the user with a unique tactile experience.

Triple Camera System with Leica Optics

The smartphone is equipped with three high-quality camera modules. The main 200 MP Leica camera relies on a 1/1.28-inch Light Hunter 960 sensor. Additionally, the 75 mm equivalent periscope module features a 200 MP Samsung HP5 sensor, allowing for macro photography from a distance of 12 cm. The third module is a 50 MP ultra-wide camera with an OV51D sensor.

A special Legendary Moment AI function has been introduced for image processing. AI not only helps in selecting classic styles but also provides recommendations for location detection, composition analysis, and even choosing the right pose during shooting.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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