Quarterfinal bracket: Group stage of the Asian Games ends with a "bang"

·72·Sport
Quarterfinal bracket: Group stage of the Asian Games ends with a "bang"

The group stage matches of the football tournament at the 20th Summer Asian Games taking place on the green fields of Japan have come to an end with unexpected dramas and major sensations. In particular, the 3rd-round matches on September 23 caused a real earthquake in continental football: in Group B, the Iranian national team, considered one of the tournament favorites, suffered a shameful 1:4 defeat against the representatives of DPRK (North Korea), missed out on a playoff spot, and will return home. Meanwhile, China drew 0:0 with the UAE, gathered 5 points, and advanced to the quarterfinals as the group winner.

Additionally, in Group A, tournament host Japan scored 3 unanswered goals against Thailand (3:0), taking 1st place with a 100% record of 9 points; neighboring Kyrgyzstan crushed Hong Kong 4:0, bidding a fine farewell to the Asian Games. Most importantly, all the quarterfinal pairings and the match schedule have been fully formed. On September 25 at 10:00 AM, the Uzbekistan Olympic national team will enter an uncompromising and decisive battle for a semifinal ticket against another continental giant, Saudi Arabia.

So, how far will this sensational run of North Korea go, how will Uzbekistan overcome the Saudi Arabia barrier, and who are considered the favorites in the bracket leading to the medals?

"DPRK's sensation, Iran's fiasco, and Uzbekistan's match": 5 main points of the 3rd round

The most important facts from the decisive stage of the Asian Games group stage:

  • Iran's unexpected defeat: The DPRK team crushed Iran 4:1, leaving one of the tournament favorites without the playoffs;

  • Uzbekistan's opponent is set: Our Olympic team will line up against Saudi Arabia for a semifinal berth on September 25 at 10:00 AM;

  • Japan's flawless run: The tournament hosts defeated Thailand 3:0 to become the absolute group leader with 9 points;

  • 1st place from China: A 0:0 draw against the UAE allowed the Chinese to win Group B and clash with Thailand;

  • Kyrgyzstan's winning note: The players of the neighboring republic concluded their participation in the tournament with a crushing 4:0 victory over Hong Kong.

Asian Games 2026: 3rd round results and full quarterfinal bracket

The last matches of the group stage and the upcoming 1/4 final schedule:

Group and stage

Match and result

Goalscorers and details

Group A

Japan — Thailand 3:0

Nakajima (31), Kosugi (47), Ishii (48) — Japan in 1st place with 9 points

Group A

Kyrgyzstan — Hong Kong 4:0

Omarov (7), Madanov (22), Abdujaparov (63), Nematov (86)

Group B

Iran — DPRK 1:4

Ri Song Hung (17, og) — Cho Kuk (41), Ra (44, 51), Chung Song (68) — Iran left the tournament

Group B

China — UAE 0:0

China secured 1st place with 5 points

QUARTERFINALS (September 25)

10:00. Uzbekistan — Saudi Arabia

Main intrigue of the day: Central Asia and Persian Gulf clash

QUARTERFINALS (September 25)

15:30. South Korea — Vietnam

Clash of the continental giant and Southeast Asia's main surprise

QUARTERFINALS (September 26)

11:00. China — Thailand

Battle of fast flanks and physical strength

QUARTERFINALS (September 26)

15:30. Japan — DPRK

Derby between the hosts and the tournament's main discovery

Football expertise and tactical analysis: How will Uzbekistan break through the Saudi barrier?

Conclusions of Asian football experts and analysts:

  • The Saudi Arabia factor and fierce competition: The Saudis are always a technically and tactically well-organized team that finishes situations with composure; against them in the 10:00 AM match, our players will need a high level of concentration and active pressing from the very first minutes;

  • DPRK's terrifying sensation: North Korea scoring 4 goals against the net of a physically resilient team like Iran showed how high this team's pace and discipline are; in the quarterfinals, they will certainly cause a serious headache for Japan;

  • Uzbekistan's open path towards medals: Iran's elimination and the formation of the tournament bracket is a historic opportunity for our team; if the Saudi barrier is overcome, the semifinals and the Asian Games championship cup are close ahead;

  • Short recovery time: Teams were given very little rest time in the transition from the group stage to the playoffs; at such a stage, the depth of the bench and the coaching staff's rotation decisions play a decisive role.

The Uzbekistan Olympic national team is preparing to prove once again the leadership potential of Uzbek football on the continent in the match against Saudi Arabia on September 25.

In your opinion, by what score will the Uzbekistan national team defeat Saudi Arabia on September 25 and advance to the semifinals? Do you consider DPRK's 4:1 victory over Iran to be a fluke or the emergence of a new force? Leave your personal guesses and opinions in the comments and share this article dedicated to our national team's playoff run with all football enthusiasts!

Asian Games 2026Uzbekistan Olympic national teamDPRKSaudi Arabia
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Thrilling clashes in the Uzbekistan Cup: Will the sensation continue in the quarter-finals?!Thrilling clashes in the Uzbekistan Cup: Will the sensation continue in the quarter-finals?!17 September 11:42A new batch of medals: Uzbek athletes rise to the podium at the Asian GamesA new batch of medals: Uzbek athletes rise to the podium at the Asian GamesYesterday 16:32Hilola Sobirova wins silver medal at Asian GamesHilola Sobirova wins silver medal at Asian Games22 September 15:23Darya Latisheva wins another medal at the Asian Games: She becomes a three-time medalistDarya Latisheva wins another medal at the Asian Games: She becomes a three-time medalist22 September 14:14Drama of the fourth day and 4 new bronzes: Uzbekistan drops to 14th place at the Asian GamesDrama of the fourth day and 4 new bronzes: Uzbekistan drops to 14th place at the Asian GamesYesterday 19:37AGMK snatches victory from "Khorezm" in a nervous battle — Qosimov's team in the quarterfinalsAGMK snatches victory from "Khorezm" in a nervous battle — Qosimov's team in the quarterfinals16 September 20:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?