Croatia Joins NASA's Artemis Accords

Croatia has officially Artemis Accords become a signatory, marking its entry as the 74th nation to join this international space initiative. At an official ceremony held in Zagreb, the country's Minister of Science, Education and Youth, Radovan Fuchs, signed the document with the US, which outlines principles for the civil exploration of the Moon, Mars, comets, and asteroids. This was reported by Ixbt.com reporting on the event.

According to Ixbt.com, this agreement was developed by NASA and the US Department of State in 2020, building upon the provisions of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The document covers fundamental principles such as the peaceful exploration of space, transparency of data, system interoperability, emergency assistance, and the protection of the orbital environment from debris.

International Cooperation and New Opportunities

The signing ceremony was attended by US Ambassador Nathalie Rayes, NASA representative for Europe Gregory Mann, and the ministry's directorate head Hrvoje Meštrić. This step opens significant doors for Croatia to actively participate in international research projects, exchange scientific data, and contribute to the development of common standards for future deep space exploration.

In recent years, Artemis Accords membership has been expanding rapidly. Against the backdrop of the 2026 expansion, regional and global nations are joining the pact one after another. Notably, Serbia (69th) signed in July, Turkey (71st) in August, and just two days before Croatia, on September 21, Albania (73rd) became a signatory to the agreement.