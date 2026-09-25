Motorola Signature 27 Flagship Receives GrapheneOS Support

The upcoming Motorola Signature 27 flagship smartphone is causing a major shift in the mobile technology market. According to IXBT.com, it has been confirmed that this device will be the first smartphone outside the Google Pixel family to officially support the GrapheneOS security system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

As is known, the developers of GrapheneOS, one of the security-focused Android forks, announced their collaboration with Motorola back in March of this year. However, at that time, the specific device involved in the partnership was kept secret. Now, it has become clear that this status will be granted to the new Motorola Signature 27 flagship.

New standards in security

Until now, GrapheneOS has only supported Google Pixel smartphones, including models from Pixel 6 through Pixel 10, as well as the budget-friendly 'a' series devices. The main reason for this is the developers' extremely strict requirements for hardware-level security mechanisms.

In particular, Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) technology, which allows for the timely detection of memory errors and significantly reduces the risk of exploiting vulnerabilities, is considered one of the key requirements. For this reason, the compatibility of new devices with the security system depends not only on the CPU but also directly on how hardware-level security functions are implemented.

Technical capabilities and new possibilities

Interestingly, although the Tensor G6 chips in the upcoming Google Pixel 11 technically support MTE technology, this capability is disabled at the hardware level. Therefore, the future official support for new Pixel smartphones remains in question. The new Motorola Signature 27, however, fully meets GrapheneOS requirements by relying on the modern Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, which fully supports MTE technology.

Although the smartphone has not been fully revealed yet, some of its advanced features are known. Specifically, the device will be equipped with a 50 MP main camera featuring a large Sony Lytia 910 sensor, a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a high-quality Bang & Olufsen acoustic system. Additionally, the manufacturer promises 7 years of regular software updates for this model.

Unlike standard Android

GrapheneOS differs fundamentally from standard Android due to its enhanced security mechanisms and the strict isolation of Google services. If a user needs them, Google Play services can be installed, but all their components operate in a specially isolated environment without system-level privileges.

Experts note that other Motorola smartphones are expected to receive GrapheneOS support in the future. However, the project authors have not yet disclosed the names of other specific models.