Xiaomi 18 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra screen privacy compared

·28·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra screen privacy compared

The latest flagship models in the smartphone market, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra, have been tested for their unique privacy features. According to initial comparison results provided by renowned insider Ice Universe, both advanced smartphones showed completely different results in ensuring screen protection, which caught the attention of users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, the insider Ice Universe, known in the tech world for his reliable information, tested both flagships at different angles to evaluate their capabilities in privacy mode. The main criterion during the testing process was how well the devices hide information from prying eyes nearby.

Display protection and side viewing

During the conducted tests, it was revealed that Samsung's upcoming flagship showed high efficiency in this regard. It was found that with the privacy mode enabled on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the screen image becomes almost completely invisible to people looking from the side.

It turns out that on the Samsung flagship, the content becomes extremely blurred when viewed from an angle, making it impossible to read. Even if people nearby are standing very close to the user, the privacy function proved capable of reliably protecting personal information from prying eyes.

Specific features of the Xiaomi flagship

However, the Xiaomi 18 Pro model recorded a slightly different result in this regard. The expert noted that the Chinese brand's flagship also has a privacy mode, and it works, but it cannot provide the sharp restriction at the level of Samsung.

Even after the mode is activated, the Xiaomi 18 Pro allows text and images on the screen to remain sufficiently visible from many angles and perspectives. Although the function performs its task and limits visibility to some extent, it is noticeable that the protection effect is not as strong compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

In general, if the main focus is on maximizing the concealment of personal data from others, it has become clear that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has the advantage in this area. This comparison allows users to pre-evaluate which smartphone is more convenient for ensuring their personal privacy.

Xiaomi 18 ProGalaxy S26 UltraSmartphonesTechnologyGadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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