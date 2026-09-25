Toyota to deploy 400,000 robots to factories starting in 2028

·28·Technology
Toyota to deploy 400,000 robots to factories starting in 2028

Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Group will begin investing heavily in equipping its factories with a robotic workforce starting in 2028. According to the plan, the company will allocate $6.42 billion annually for these purposes. According to ixbt.com, this large-scale initiative is expected to usher in a new phase in the automotive industry, aimed not only at increasing enterprise efficiency but also at fundamentally modernizing production processes. This is reported by news source

According to the new strategy, a total of 400,000 robots are to be installed, with 150,000 going directly to Toyota's automotive manufacturing plants and the remaining 250,000 to group factories producing components and materials. This move is seen as a crucial step in maintaining technological leadership in the global automotive industry and adapting to modern demands.

Human-robot collaboration

Company management has addressed concerns regarding potential job losses during this process. In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Toyota Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakadzima emphasized that the company's primary goal is not to replace humans, but to create an environment where robots and people live and work together in harmony.

Currently, Toyota has begun introducing humanoid robots named ELEY on its assembly lines. These wheel-based devices have the ability to learn from human operators. Employees wear special devices that mimic the robot's finger movements, demonstrating delicate motor tasks to the machine in practice. However, the company has not yet disclosed how many robots are currently in operation or what the share of humanoids will be in the future fleet of 400,000.

The global robotics race in the automotive industry

According to the International Federation of Robotics, the automotive industry remains the largest consumer of industrial robots. In 2024 alone, China installed 2 million units, Japan 450,500 units, and the US and South Korea 34,200 and 30,600 units, respectively. However, betting specifically on humanoid robots is a relatively new trend.

Manufacturers hope that humanoids will be able to perform various tasks in workshops designed for humans and adapt to the system more easily. South Korea's Hyundai has also joined this race. It plans to deploy Atlas humanoids, developed by its American subsidiary Boston Dynamics, starting in 2028. Additionally, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers Xpeng and Nio are also working on or investing in their own humanoid robots.

Experts believe that fundamental issues such as the safety of working alongside humans, economic efficiency compared to human labor, and the feasibility of mass-producing such machines have not yet been fully resolved. Nevertheless, against the backdrop of an aging skilled workforce, labor unions continue to express concerns regarding wages and the risk of layoffs.

ToyotaRoboticsAutomotive IndustryTechnologyInvestment
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Humanoid robots to appear in Toyota factoriesHumanoid robots to appear in Toyota factories20 September 19:55Elon Musk predicts when AI will surpass humanityElon Musk predicts when AI will surpass humanity23 September 12:25Can AI create robots? A new test is being trialedCan AI create robots? A new test is being trialed23 September 03:22NVIDIA and Japan Partnership: A New AI Era for Industrial Robots BeginsNVIDIA and Japan Partnership: A New AI Era for Industrial Robots Begins20 July 02:28Former Meta employees create visual AI for factories and warehousesFormer Meta employees create visual AI for factories and warehouses26 August 20:22Starlink Mobile service launched in UgandaStarlink Mobile service launched in UgandaToday 11:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test