Saida Mirziyoyeva discusses important issue with WTO chief

·50·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva discusses important issue with WTO chief

Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva met with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in the USA.

The meeting discussed the current stage of Uzbekistan's WTO accession process and the upcoming final tasks.

Saida Mirziyoyeva announced this on her Telegram channel, expressing gratitude to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for her continuous support and expert assistance provided to Uzbekistan.

Saida Mirziyoyeva discusses important issue with WTO chief

"We have covered a large part of this path. From now on, it is very important that we do not lose momentum and bring the started work to completion," said Saida Mirziyoyeva.

Uzbekistan is at the final stage of WTO accession

According to official WTO data, within the framework of Uzbekistan's accession process, a special seminar on state trade and subsidies is being held in Tashkent in September 2026. It is related to preparations for the next round of negotiations on WTO accession.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had also mentioned Uzbekistan in March 2026 among the countries that could join the organization this year.

Saida Mirziyoyeva discusses important issue with WTO chief

From this perspective, Saida Mirziyoyeva's meeting in the USA coincides with a time when focus on the final tasks in Uzbekistan's WTO integration process has intensified.

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Saida MirziyoyevaNgozi Okonjo-IwealaWorld Trade OrganizationTashkent 2026 seminar
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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