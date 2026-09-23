Elon Musk predicts when AI will surpass humanity

Entrepreneur and engineer Elon Musk announced that AI technologies will surpass human capabilities in all fields within the coming years. He stated that this turning point could occur by the end of 2027 or, at the latest, by 2028. This was reported by the publication ixbt.com. reports .

Elon Musk's statement came in response to predictions made by renowned scientist and programmer François Chollet. Re-sharing his May 2021 forecast, Chollet discussed the role of AI in science. According to him, within the next 10–20 years, almost every scientific discipline will effectively become a branch of computer science.

Changes at the intersection of science and technology

According to François Chollet, many fundamental sciences will undergo radical changes due to AI and its capabilities. Specifically, fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, medicine, and even archaeology will rely on digital modeling and big data processing.

Experts emphasize that this approach will increase the speed of scientific discoveries several times over. Modern neural networks and algorithms are becoming essential tools for identifying patterns invisible to the human eye. These factors are expected to be the primary driving force behind the future global technological leap.

Ambitious plans in robotics

Alongside digitalization in scientific fields, robotics is predicted to actively enter space and daily life in the future. According to Chollet's forecast, at least 1 billion humanoid robots will be manufactured and deployed worldwide within the next decade.

These robots are intended to assist humanity in various difficult and dangerous tasks, as well as to take production capacities to a new level. There is no doubt that all these processes will have a significant impact on the global economy and the labor market.