Uzbekistan delegation wins its 27th medal at the Asian Games

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Uzbekistan delegation wins its 27th medal at the Asian Games

September 25 began with a silver medal for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Asian Games currently taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

In the women's quadruple kayak 500 meters event, the quartet consisting of Ekaterina Shubina, Arina Tanatmisheva, Milana Dushev-Janic, and Shahrizoda Mavlonova crossed the finish line second.

As a result, the number of medals won by the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 reached 27.

Of these, 6 are gold, 13 are silver, and 8 are bronze medals.

Uzbekistan's medal standings

  • Gold — 6

  • Silver — 13

  • Bronze — 8
    Total — 27

Thus, Uzbek athletes added another award to their medal tally on the next day of the Asian Games in Japan.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026Uzbekistan delegationAsian GamesEkaterina Shubina
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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