Uzbekistan delegation wins its 27th medal at the Asian Games
September 25 began with a silver medal for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Asian Games currently taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
In the women's quadruple kayak 500 meters event, the quartet consisting of Ekaterina Shubina, Arina Tanatmisheva, Milana Dushev-Janic, and Shahrizoda Mavlonova crossed the finish line second.
As a result, the number of medals won by the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 reached 27.
Of these, 6 are gold, 13 are silver, and 8 are bronze medals.
Uzbekistan's medal standings
Gold — 6
Silver — 13
Bronze — 8
Total — 27
Thus, Uzbek athletes added another award to their medal tally on the next day of the Asian Games in Japan.
Comments 0
…