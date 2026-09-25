Uzbekistan athlete wins his second silver at the Asian Games

The Uzbekistan delegation has secured another medal at the Asian Games taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

In canoe sprint, Vladlen Denisov won the silver medal in the men's 500-meter single event. He crossed the finish line in second place.

This marks Denisov's second silver medal at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Earlier, the athlete took second place in the doubles event over the same distance alongside Artur Guliyev.

Thus, the total number of medals won by the Uzbekistan delegation at the Asian Games has reached 28.

Gold — 6

Silver — 14

Bronze — 8

Vladlen Denisov's two silver medals once again demonstrate Uzbekistan's successful participation in canoe and kayak racing.