The 46th World Chess Olympiad, held in the ancient and ever-youthful city of Samarkand, has entered its most decisive, intense, and fateful stage. Today, in the 9th round, which features the main championship battles, the Uzbekistan men's national team will face one of the tournament favorites, the USA, on the top board. In this super-clash that directly impacts the world chess crown and the Olympiad gold medals, our compatriots will move first with the white pieces.

The Uzbekistan-2 team will also face a serious test against elite representatives the Netherlands, while our Uzbekistan-3 team will Central Asian derby against the Kyrgyzstan team.

The 9th round matches in the women's section promise even greater drama: the Uzbekistan women's national team will enter the battle with the black pieces in a tough away-style match against the powerful tournament leader, India, on board 1. The Uzbekistan women's 2nd team will face Iceland, while our girls' 3rd team will test the renowned Italian team. Furthermore, the India vs. Germany, France vs. China, and the principled Azerbaijan vs. Armenia matches are in the spotlight of the world chess community.

So, how have Nodirbek Abdusattorov and his teammates prepared strategically against the USA's star-studded legion? Will a victory on board 1 open the path to the championship, and can our girls stop the Indian sensation?

«Super-battle with the USA, the India test, and the drama of board 1»: 5 key points of the 9th round

The most important facts and expected events before the 9th round of the Samarkand Olympiad:

A match equal to an Olympiad final: The Uzbekistan men's national team enters a championship-deciding match against the USA in the central encounter of the 9th round;

The advantage of white pieces: Our men's team will have the advantage of playing with white pieces on boards 1 and 3;

The women's «India exam»: The Uzbekistan women's national team will face tournament favorite India on board 1 with the black pieces;

Activity of youth and reserve teams: The Uzbekistan-2 team will test their strength against the Netherlands, and Uzbekistan-3 against Kyrgyzstan;

Parallel derbies in world chess: Super-pairings like India vs. Germany, France vs. China, and Azerbaijan vs. Armenia will compete in parallel.

World Chess Olympiad (Samarkand-2026): Schedule of the central pairings for the 9th round

Classification of the most interesting matchups in the 9th round for men and women:

Direction and Stage Team playing with White Team playing with Black Tournament significance and status Men (Board 1) Uzbekistan USA Absolute final match deciding the fate of gold medals Men (Board 2) Uzbekistan-2 Netherlands Fight for the Top 10, test against Anish Giri's team Men (Board 3) Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan-3 Principled Central Asian derby Men (Top matches) India / France Germany / China Fierce battle for points in the leaders' race Women (Board 1) India Uzbekistan High-level championship clash among women Women (Board 2) Iceland Uzbekistan-2 Youth battle against Europe's tough defense Women (Board 3) Uzbekistan-3 Italy Serious challenge against the experienced Italian team

Chess expertise and analysis: Why is the 9th round the main turning point of the tournament?

Conclusions from international grandmasters, FIDE analysts, and the coaching staff:

Strategic value of the «Uzbekistan vs. USA clash»: In Chess Olympiads, rounds 9, 10, and 11 usually determine the true owners of the medals; Uzbekistan and the USA are considered the main contenders of the competition in terms of world ranking and squad; our team consisting of Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, and Shamsiddin Vokhidov has an absolute psychological advantage against the USA's super-grandmasters (Caruana, So, Aronian, etc.) here in our homeland, at the Samarkand arena;

White pieces factor and board tactics: Starting with white pieces (boards 1 and 3) allows our first team to maximize the use of opening preparation in the style of Vladimir Kramnik or Rustam Kasimdzhanov; Nodirbek Abdusattorov's pressure on board 1 can give the team a psychological edge;

Test of endurance in the women's match: The legendary Indian women's team has the most balanced and strongest squad in the competition; for our girls, securing at least a draw with the black pieces and organizing counter-attacks on the flanks will be a huge success and open the door to medals;

Impact of parallel pairings: In the men's section, India facing Germany and France facing China shows that point losses in the leading group are inevitable; if our representatives manage to beat the USA, the chance of becoming the sole leader will increase dramatically.

In this battle of wits taking place on Samarkand soil, today our national teams will show their resilience and skill, of Uzbekistan and prove once again that it is the world chess capital.

In your opinion, how many points will Nodirbek Abdusattorov and his teammates score in the Uzbekistan vs. USA match to achieve a historic victory? How do you rate our women's national team's chances against strong India? Leave your forecasts and predictions in the comments and share the analysis of the fateful round of the Samarkand Olympiad with all chess fans!