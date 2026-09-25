If a child dislikes school, it is not always a problem

·43·Society
If a child dislikes school, it is not always a problem

If a child dislikes school or is indifferent to lessons, many parents immediately worry. However, sometimes it is important to see that the child's indifference is not real, but rather that their true interest lies elsewhere.

If your child can spend hours engaged in a certain activity, talks incessantly about that topic, independently reads books, watches videos, and strives to learn new things — do not rush to dismiss this as mere "idleness".

Even if their interest is a computer game, first try to understand why exactly this thing interests them.

Because it is difficult to forcibly instill a work ethic, enthusiasm, and the ability to work with complete dedication in a child. Yet, it is very easy to extinguish their natural curiosity through criticism, pressure, and prohibitions.

A child's interest can be their strength

It is natural that not every child is equally interested in all school subjects. The important thing is whether they are truly uninterested in anything at all, or if they are very strong in a specific field?

If it is the second case, the parents' task is not to forcibly steer the child in another direction, but to guide their interest correctly.

A child interested in computer games may later become interested in programming, design, animation, eSports, or technology. A child devoted to books may be guided toward writing, research, or other intellectual fields.

Of course, this does not mean abandoning school altogether. Education and interest are not rivals — they can be connected.

Most importantly, do not lose the child's inner feeling of "I find this interesting".

Because parents and school find it hard to teach a child to genuinely dedicate themselves to a task. But through the wrong approach, they can very quickly kill this quality in them.

child upbringingpsychologyeducationparenting
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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