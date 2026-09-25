Uzbekistan delegation wins another silver medal in Aichi-Nagoya

At the Asian Games taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the Uzbekistan delegation has brought its total number of medals to 29. On September 25, our athletes won yet another silver medal.

In the canoe sprint double event over 500 meters, the tandem of Shohsanam Sherzodova and Nilufar Zokirova crossed the finish line in second place.

Thus, the overall medal tally of the Uzbekistan delegation has reached 6 gold, 15 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

Uzbekistan is in 5th place in the overall team standings

This was the third silver medal for Uzbekistan in the competitions on September 25. Earlier, the women's kayak quartet and Vladlen Denisov in canoeing had also made it to the list of medalists.

Currently, with 29 medals, Uzbekistan occupies 5th place in the overall team standings. As competitions in Aichi-Nagoya continue, the number of medals in our delegation's tally is expected to increase further.