Google sharply increases the price of its cheapest smartphone

·27·Technology
Google sharply increases the price of its cheapest smartphone

US technology giant Google has, without any fanfare or prior announcement, suddenly increased the price of its most affordable Pixel 10a smartphone by 20 percent. This change came as a surprise to customers and market observers, as such a sharp jump in the budget segment could affect the device's competitiveness. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, under the new pricing, this mobile device is now sold on the official US website for $600 or $700, depending on the internal storage capacity. For comparison, before the price hike, these smartphones were priced at $500 and $600, respectively. Thus, the cost for both modifications of the device increased by exactly $100.

Experts note that a $100 surcharge, especially on a $500 starting price, is quite significant in percentage terms. This situation places an additional burden on the budgets of average consumers looking to purchase an entry-level smartphone.

General market trends and policies of other brands

Although this pricing policy was unexpected for many, it could have been predicted based on the overall market situation. Perhaps Google could have waited to increase the price until the release of the next-generation Pixel 11a, similar to the main Pixel 11 series. However, the company decided not to wait this time.

It is worth noting that other major manufacturers are taking similar steps. In particular, Samsung also increased the prices of all its Galaxy S26 flagship smartphones without any delay. This indicates that the cost of components and manufacturing is rising across the global technology market.

Opportunities in retail chains

Nevertheless, the situation is not that dire for fans of Google gadgets. The fact is that prices on the official website do not always fully reflect the real situation in the retail market. Often, prices in independent retail chains and various marketplaces are significantly lower than in the official Google store.

For example, while the base Pixel 10 model was sold for around 900 euros on the company's official website in the European market before the introduction of the Pixel 11, it could be found in major retail chains for as low as 650 euros. Therefore, it is expected that there will still be opportunities to purchase the Pixel 10a model at more favorable prices than those on the official website.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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