Android 17 to Restrict Apps That Consume Excessive Memory

Google is introducing major changes in upcoming versions of the Android operating system to conserve system resources. According to ixbt.com, the new mechanism is designed to limit apps that consume excessive RAM, which is important for maintaining stable smartphone performance. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

Initially tested on Pixel smartphones, this approach is planned to be extended over the next year to devices from various manufacturers with 4 GB to 16 GB or more of RAM. The new feature will make it more convenient for users to run several apps simultaneously in the background.

New Resource Management Mechanism

If an app requests more resources than the specified memory limit, Android first moves its data to a special compressed area known as zRAM. This process prevents the app from crashing and allows it to continue running.

Nevertheless, the app may respond slightly more slowly because of the additional processor load. If the app exceeds the specified limit and continues consuming excessive memory, the operating system may forcibly close it.

Impact on AI and Gaming

These changes will be especially noticeable when several apps are running simultaneously, during demanding gaming sessions, and while performing AI-related tasks. The system will monitor resource-intensive functions more strictly so they do not negatively affect smartphone speed.

Google specialists recommend that developers adapt their apps to the new requirements. To help, the company is providing special tools that can detect excessive memory usage in app code in a timely manner.

If developers optimize their products sufficiently, ordinary users will not notice any interface changes. Otherwise, resource-intensive, unoptimized apps may run more slowly and close unexpectedly more often.