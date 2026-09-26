Honor Magic 9 Pro Max flagship to feature 10,000 nit brightness display

Honor has officially announced the launch date and key technical specifications of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, the device, which will be unveiled on September 28 of this year, is generating significant interest in the mobile market due to its ultra-durable screen and record-breaking brightness. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

Ahead of the launch, company representative Wang Fei revealed specific details about the new generation Black Diamond screen technology. According to him, the display is equipped with a special innovative coating consisting of 5600 layers of silicon nitride. Thanks to this solution, the screen's reflection coefficient has been reduced to 1.5 percent, allowing for clear reading of text and images even in strong sunlight.

Record-breaking durability and display capabilities

The manufacturer claims that the smartphone display is 25 times more resistant to drops and 15 times more scratch-resistant compared to previous generation models. Although the standards used for these comparisons were not disclosed, experts are rating the presented figures highly. It is also assumed that the announced peak brightness of 10,000 nits for the screen will only function under specific conditions and on a limited portion of the panel.

In parallel, the full technical specifications of this flagship were leaked online by the well-known insider Digital Chat Station. According to the leak, the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max will be equipped with a large flat screen featuring a 6.8-inch size, 2868 x 1320 pixel resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Flagship internal architecture and camera capabilities

The device's hardware is based on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. To ensure autonomy, a massive 8800 mAh battery is installed, which supports 100 W wired and 80 W wireless fast charging technology.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone offers serious capabilities. The main camera block is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary module with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and f/1.57 aperture. There is also another 200-megapixel periscope camera with a 1/1.4-inch optical format and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera operates based on a 55-megapixel square sensor.

The expanded features also include a dual speaker system and the highest IP69K water and dust protection standard.