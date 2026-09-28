iQOO Pad Ultra Tablet: 9020 mAh Battery and Powerful Cooling System

The iQOO brand has officially announced the key technical specifications of its new compact tablet, the iQOO Pad Ultra. The device's launch is scheduled for September 29, and it is attracting attention for packing flagship-level capabilities despite its thin body. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, the new device will be equipped with an advanced 8.8-inch OLED screen. The display's refresh rate is 165 Hz, ensuring a very smooth image. The manufacturer also promises a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits and a response time of less than 1 millisecond for the screen.

Thin body and active cooling system

One of the most surprising aspects of the tablet is its dimensions. With a metal body thickness of just 5.74 mm, its total weight is 298 grams. The bezels around the screen are also extremely thin, measuring only 2.65 mm in width.

Despite having such a thin body, engineers managed to fit a massive 9020 mAh battery inside the device. Furthermore, according to ixbt.com, the tablet is equipped with an active cooling system, including a small built-in fan measuring 30x30x3.5 mm.

Performance and gaming capabilities

To ensure high performance, the iQOO Pad Ultra will be equipped with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. This allows the device to perform perfectly even in the most demanding applications and games.

Specifically for gamers, the tablet is equipped with two powerful vibration motors. They are expected to provide realistic and deep tactile feedback (vibration) during gameplay.

The device will be offered to buyers in two main colors: silver and black. As the official launch date approaches, iQOO is expected to reveal further details and the pricing policy for this flagship tablet.