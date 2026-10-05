Ukraine is working on creating its own Starlink analog

·19·Technology
Ukraine is working on creating its own Starlink analog

Ukraine has launched a project to create its own national satellite system, and this initiative is currently in its early stages. This was announced by the Ukrainian leadership during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor, reports ixbt.com. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For now, official authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the technical specifications or the implementation timeline of this project. Specifically, it remains unknown how the satellites will be launched into orbit and what resources will be utilized for this purpose.

Political decision and technological background

According to the source topwar.ru, the decision to develop this project was made following political changes in the US and after Elon Musk and Donald Trump did not grant the Ukrainian side permission to use the Starlink system for strikes deep into Russian territory. This situation prompted Kyiv to seek ways to possess its own communication infrastructure.

For reference, Starlink is a global satellite internet system developed and operated by the American company SpaceX, which is widely used around the world. At the same time, other countries in the region are also developing similar projects. In particular, it is reported that in Russia, the company Bureau 1440 is forming a low-orbit satellite communication system called Rassvet.

The importance of satellite communication

Satellite communication services are currently in very high demand in Ukraine. Such technologies play a crucial role not only in strategic sectors but also in providing internet access to the population.

According to forecasts by Veon, the audience of Starlink users in Ukraine could have reached approximately 12 million people by the end of this year. This demonstrates how high the demand for modern communication technologies is in the country.

The creation of a new national satellite system could be an important step in ensuring Ukraine's communication security and independence in the future, but the success of the project will depend on its technical and financial capabilities.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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