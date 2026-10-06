SpaceX may manufacture its own fiber optic equipment

SpaceX, a giant in the aerospace industry, is considering the possibility of independently manufacturing fiber optic equipment for its Starlink project and future computing infrastructure. According to ixbt.com, if this plan is implemented, the company will apply its successful strategy to the telecommunications sector. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is known that the enterprise led by Elon Musk has previously successfully used a vertical integration model to drastically reduce dependence on external suppliers in rocket manufacturing. Currently, SpaceX is forced to purchase a portion of its fiber optic products from external suppliers.

These partners include the famous American company Corning, as well as major Chinese enterprises such as Hengtong and YOFC. However, under current conditions, SpaceX is seriously exploring the option of manufacturing these types of products in-house.

Optical transceivers and the security factor

Analysts are paying particular attention to optical transceivers. These critical components perform the task of converting electrical signals into optical signals and vice versa. They play a vital role in ensuring high-speed communication between servers and network equipment in modern telecommunications networks and data centers.

SpaceX's search for alternative supply chains may be directly related to the intensifying technological competition between the US and China. Currently, American officials are significantly tightening control over the use of Chinese telecommunications equipment due to security risks.

For companies dependent on Chinese suppliers, this creates additional risks in regulation and supply chains. This issue is particularly relevant for SpaceX at a time when massive investments in AI infrastructure are being planned.

Vertical integration strategy

This approach is not new for the company, as it has already proven effective in rocket manufacturing. SpaceX has independently developed and built Merlin engines for Falcon 9 rockets and Raptor engines for Starship.

Within the Starship program, the level of vertical integration has reached an even higher stage, with the company assembling the main parts of the rocket independently in its own factories. If fiber optic equipment production is established in the same way, SpaceX will be even better protected from global supply disruptions.