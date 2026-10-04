Starlink offers the opportunity to earn passive income from satellite internet

·34·Technology
Starlink offers the opportunity to earn passive income from satellite internet

According to ixbt.com, the Starlink internet service owned by SpaceX has launched a new beta program called Starlink for Communities, which allows users to earn additional income through their equipment. This initiative enables small operators and property owners to share internet with others using a single satellite terminal and receive financial rewards in return. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

How the new program works

Within the framework of this program, it is intended to install the Starlink terminal and router in places where people gather or where there is a high demand for internet. Such areas include rural locations, resorts, campsites, residential complexes, or venues for public events. Nearby users will be able to connect to the network based on temporary tariffs.

Various connection options are provided for program participants. Specifically, users can purchase hourly, daily, or weekly passes for one device. There is also a monthly tariff plan that supports up to four devices, allowing multiple households or users to utilize a single network without installing separate satellite dishes.

Responsibilities and financial model

All technical and administrative processes, including account creation, payment processing, network management, and technical maintenance, remain entirely under the responsibility of Starlink. The equipment owner's task is limited to installing the terminal, ensuring a continuous power supply, and performing basic maintenance. For every paid connection, the equipment owner is paid a set amount of income.

Experts believe that this business model resembles the robotaxi concept that Elon Musk previously planned for Tesla vehicles. In that model, the company also manages complex infrastructure and payment systems, while the user provides their physical asset. However, while Tesla robotaxis remain a future project, the Starlink for Communities program has already begun accepting applications in several countries and has started generating real passive income.

StarlinkInternetTechnologyElon MuskBusiness
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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