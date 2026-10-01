SpaceX orders $68 million worth of equipment from British company Filtronic

SpaceX, the space company owned by Elon Musk, is rapidly continuing the expansion of its global Starlink satellite network. According to ixbt.com, as part of this large-scale process, the British company Filtronic has secured the largest single order in its history. The total value of the contract signed between the parties is $68.1 million. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Under this major financial deal, Filtronic will supply SpaceX with Cerus E-Band gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifiers designed for high-frequency communication systems. These solid-state power amplifiers (SSPA) are crucial for further improving the performance of the orbital constellation and increasing internet speeds.

Technological advantage and delivery timelines

Experts note that this contract clearly demonstrates the growing role of GaN technology in high-performance satellite communication systems. Furthermore, this agreement serves to further strengthen Filtronic's leading position in this sector.

According to the company's statement, the delivery of the new series of devices is scheduled to begin in the 2028 fiscal year. This process is expected to continue in stages and conclude by early 2029. This provides the British manufacturer with a stable order portfolio for the coming years.

Strategic partnership and industry significance

It is worth noting that about a year ago, Filtronic received its first trial order from SpaceX for E-Band GaN SSPA equipment. Since then, the company has significantly expanded its production capacity and worked to strengthen its position in the international market. The newly signed major contract proves the effectiveness of the chosen strategy.

This agreement is of great importance not only for Filtronic but for the entire UK space sector. This is because advanced technology developed by British engineers is being directly utilized in the Starlink network, one of the world's largest satellite communication systems.