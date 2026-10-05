Google reveals limitations on laptops with Intel processors

·25·Technology
Google reveals limitations on laptops with Intel processors

It has been revealed that laptops running under the Googlebook OS have unique technical differences. This is not about performance or speed, but about the differences in software capabilities depending on the processor type of the devices. According to Ixbt.com, the company has officially acknowledged that not all Android apps are equally supported on new devices based on Intel processors. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Previously, the internet giant had promised users that the entire library of available applications in the Google Play store would work fully on the new laptops. However, in practice, the situation turned out to be slightly different. It turns out that for some Android applications to work without issues on devices based on Intel chips, additional adaptation and optimization by independent developers are required.

Limitations related to Intel chips

Currently, three of the five new models released to the market rely specifically on Intel processors. This means that this limitation directly affects many buyers and users. Although the company claims that the number of such applications is very small, exact numbers or a list of problematic apps have not yet been disclosed.

Experts believe that such inconsistencies may cause certain difficulties for users in the future. In particular, it is possible that some applications actively used in daily life may not launch immediately on new laptops, which could influence the choices of buyers. How long the software optimization process will take remains unknown for now.

Solution to the problem and prospects

Google representatives explained that the problem is temporary and will be fully resolved once third-party developers adapt their products to the Intel architecture. However, no specific deadlines have been announced for when this process will be completed.

This news has caused heated discussions in the technology market. It has once again been confirmed that before purchasing a device, users should pay attention not only to its technical specifications but also to which processor it is based on. Owners of laptops with Intel processors will have to wait a while for their favorite Android applications to work fully.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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