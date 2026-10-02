HP OmniBook 5 14 laptop introduced

·2·Technology
HP OmniBook 5 14 laptop introduced

As competition in the global computer market intensifies, leading manufacturers continue to offer affordable and high-quality alternatives to customers. According to ixbt.com, HP has unveiled the new HP OmniBook 5 14, a device attracting attention with its technical capabilities and attractive price. Starting at $700, this laptop is expected to carve out a unique niche in the market. This is reported by news source.

Technical foundations and performance

The new HP OmniBook 5 14 is based on the Intel Wildcat Lake platform, like many similar models in recent months. Specifically, the base version of the laptop is equipped with a Core 5 315 processor. Its configuration also includes 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

Experts note that given the high cost of memory modules, this is a standard figure for entry-level devices in this segment. Nevertheless, the device provides sufficient speed for daily tasks and office applications.

Design and OLED display superiority

With special attention paid to its appearance and chassis materials, this laptop will be available in several color options. Customers can choose from silver, blue, green, and pink versions. Additionally, the chassis is only 11.7 mm thick and weighs 1.16 kg, making it extremely lightweight and portable.

One of the model's main and unexpected advantages is its screen. For the first time among laptops in this price segment, the base version comes with a Full HD OLED display. In more expensive modifications, the screen resolution is increased to 1600p, ensuring image clarity and color vibrancy.

Connectivity and autonomy

Meeting the needs of modern users, the HP OmniBook 5 14 is equipped with essential interfaces. Specifically, its chassis features two USB-C ports and an HDMI output, making it easy to connect external devices and monitors.

According to the manufacturer, the device has high battery performance, capable of operating autonomously for up to 42 hours in optimal mode. Such capabilities combined with the OLED screen set it apart from other competitors in its class.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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