Dell updates its rugged Pro laptop line

·22·Technology
Dell updates its rugged Pro laptop line

Dell has fundamentally updated its popular Pro Rugged 14 model, part of its rugged laptop series. According to ixbt.com, the device features not only modern hardware but also a robust chassis designed for extreme conditions. This update marks a significant step for professionals in heavy industry, rescue services, and field operations. This is reported by news source.

Powerful hardware and new processors

The core of the updated laptop consists of Intel processors. Customers can now choose Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips. The available models include the Core Ultra 5 335, Core Ultra 5 336H, and Core Ultra 7 366H. Although there are no X models with powerful integrated graphics, users can purchase a variant equipped with a discrete graphics card.

For graphics, the RTX PRO 500 Blackwell GPU is offered, designed for professional tasks rather than gaming. RAM capacity ranges from 16 GB to 64 GB, utilizing modern LPCAMM2-8533 modules. For storage, SSDs from 512 GB to 2 TB are installed. A self-encrypting SSD is also available as an option for additional security.

Display and battery capabilities

The device is equipped with a 14-inch 1200p display. A special modification is also available with an ultra-bright display reaching 1100 cd/m², which is very useful for outdoor use. This allows for easy readability even under direct sunlight.

Special attention has been paid to battery life. The laptop features a 53.5 Wh primary battery, with the option to install an additional identical battery inside. This doubles the device's operating time.

Connectivity and durability

The device supports modern wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi 7 and an optional Snapdragon X72 5G modem. It also includes a GPS module, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even retains the legacy industrial RS232 connector.

Weighing 2.13 kg, this rugged laptop is considered quite reasonable for its class. Although it is 33.6 mm thick, according to Dell, the device can withstand drops from a height of 90 cm. The starting price for the new Dell Pro Rugged 14 begins at 3945 USD.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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