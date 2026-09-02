Acer introduces the ultra-light Swift Blade 14 laptop

·0·Technology
Acer introduces the ultra-light Swift Blade 14 laptop

According to Ixbt.com, Acer has expanded its popular Swift laptop family with a new flagship device. The announced Swift Blade 14 model, weighing just 799 grams, has become one of the world's lightest 14-inch laptops, marking a significant step in the compact gadget market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The chassis of this high-end portable computer is crafted from a magnesium-aluminum alloy and carbon fiber materials to ensure durability. The device dimensions are 313 × 217 × 13 mm, with the OLED screen version being slightly thicker at 14 mm.

Technical capabilities and performance

Inside the device are processors from Intel's Wildcat Lake family. Customers are offered models equipped with Core 7 350, Core 5 320, Core 5 315, and Core 3 304 chips. Additionally, the laptop is equipped with 12 GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD drives with capacities up to 1 TB.

The battery capacity is 50 Wh, providing users with sufficient autonomy for daily tasks. Wireless connectivity options include modern Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 technologies, which guarantee a stable connection.

Display features and interfaces

The manufacturer offers customers several 14-inch screen options in a 16:10 format. The entry-level IPS and OLED panels have a resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness, with the OLED version providing 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The top-tier configuration model is equipped with a high-quality OLED screen featuring 2880 × 1800 resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Interface options consist of three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and two 2 W speakers.

According to the source, sales of the Acer Swift Blade 14 are scheduled to begin in December 2026. Since the manufacturer has not yet disclosed pricing information for the new laptop, the cost is expected to be announced in the coming months.

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