Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship testing 4x zoom

·2·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship testing 4x zoom

South Korean tech giant Samsung is considering a radical change to camera modules in its next-generation flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, the company is testing the possibility of moving from a 5x optical zoom to a new 4x zoom module for its upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra device. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Currently, there is fierce competition in the smartphone market to provide the most advanced mobile photography capabilities. In such an environment, Samsung engineers are looking for ways to improve future flagship camera capabilities and further refine the optical system. The new telephoto module being tested is expected to take mobile photography quality to a new level.

Technical specifications of the new camera changes

According to leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra model may be equipped with a new 50-megapixel telephoto camera. This module is expected to feature 4x optical zoom and a larger 1/1.9-inch sensor.

For comparison, the 5x module used in current generation models is equipped with a smaller 1/2.52-inch sensor. The new, larger sensor has the potential to reduce image noise, prevent various artifacts, and significantly improve overall image quality.

The fate of the 3x telephoto camera

Against the backdrop of these changes, another important aspect that has caught the attention of users and experts is the potential disappearance of the traditional 3x telephoto module. According to reports, the new smartphone may switch to a single universal 4x zoom lens instead of two separate telephoto cameras.

It is worth noting that such an approach is not entirely new for Samsung. The Korean manufacturer has used a similar solution in the past; specifically, the Galaxy S20 Ultra model was equipped with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom.

For now, it is stated that these changes are only in the testing phase and no final decision has been made by the company's management. Therefore, the final appearance of the Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship to be introduced in the coming years may change depending on current test results.

SamsungGalaxy S27 UltraSmartphonesCameraTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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