Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three cameras

Initial interesting details have emerged regarding the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship smartphone. Images of specialized accessories and cases circulating on the internet have revealed some secrets about the rear camera block structure of the future device, sparking significant interest among technology enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, images of several different cases intended for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra have been leaked online. These details provide a much clearer view of the placement of the optical modules on the device's rear panel compared to previous CAD renders and indicate some changes in the construction.

Changes in camera block design

While initial leaks only showed the general contours of the camera module, the new cases are distinguished by having separate special holes for each lens. This makes it possible to better understand what is located in the vertical oval area to the right of the main lenses.

Based on the images obtained, it can be said that the third camera is located in the upper part of the oval-shaped block. Also, a small round hole, which could not be identified in previous CAD models, is visible in this block.

Technical details and questions

Experts believe that this small round hole is likely a laser assistant for autofocus. Interestingly, it is separated from the third camera by a flash, which indicates that engineers have implemented new solutions in arranging the internal components.

Nevertheless, not all case samples provide the same information. Some variants show only two holes to the right of the main block, whereas logically there should be three modules.

For now, there are many questions that need clarification regarding the structure of the main camera block of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra. Despite this, based on the available images, it can already be assumed that the future flagship device will have a total of three main camera modules.