Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three cameras

·26·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three cameras

Initial interesting details have emerged regarding the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship smartphone. Images of specialized accessories and cases circulating on the internet have revealed some secrets about the rear camera block structure of the future device, sparking significant interest among technology enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, images of several different cases intended for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra have been leaked online. These details provide a much clearer view of the placement of the optical modules on the device's rear panel compared to previous CAD renders and indicate some changes in the construction.

Changes in camera block design

While initial leaks only showed the general contours of the camera module, the new cases are distinguished by having separate special holes for each lens. This makes it possible to better understand what is located in the vertical oval area to the right of the main lenses.

Based on the images obtained, it can be said that the third camera is located in the upper part of the oval-shaped block. Also, a small round hole, which could not be identified in previous CAD models, is visible in this block.

Technical details and questions

Experts believe that this small round hole is likely a laser assistant for autofocus. Interestingly, it is separated from the third camera by a flash, which indicates that engineers have implemented new solutions in arranging the internal components.

Nevertheless, not all case samples provide the same information. Some variants show only two holes to the right of the main block, whereas logically there should be three modules.

For now, there are many questions that need clarification regarding the structure of the main camera block of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra. Despite this, based on the available images, it can already be assumed that the future flagship device will have a total of three main camera modules.

SamsungGalaxy S27 UltraSmartphonesTechnologyGadgets
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to undergo major design changesSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to undergo major design changes25 August 11:27Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera specs expected to remain unchangedSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera specs expected to remain unchanged14 September 13:22Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship to feature record-breaking batterySamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship to feature record-breaking battery25 September 14:29Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship testing 4x zoomSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship testing 4x zoom1 September 17:50How the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera might changeHow the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera might change31 August 20:54Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may switch to Exynos 2700 chipSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may switch to Exynos 2700 chip29 August 15:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed