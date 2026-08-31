How the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera might change

·42·Technology
How the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera might change

South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun early development on its upcoming Galaxy S27 flagship series. According to ixbt.com, the company is currently testing five different prototypes for the Galaxy S27 Ultra model, including new optical modules. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Initial information about the new generation of flagships is sparking great interest among smartphone enthusiasts. In particular, Samsung is focusing on further unifying the camera modules for its next series of devices.

Camera capabilities and the new zoom module

According to the source, it is expected that the standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ models will receive a telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, identical to the Galaxy S27 Pro. Additionally, the main and ultra-wide cameras of the smaller models are expected to be the same as those on the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The most interesting tests are centered around the Galaxy S27 Ultra model. Samsung is testing a 50 MP sensor variant with a 1/1.9-inch optical format that allows for 4x optical zoom. This solution is being considered as an alternative to the current 5x zoom module.

Economic factors and technical specifications

The company is carefully evaluating not only image quality but also the cost of the new module. If switching from a 5x zoom to a 4x zoom does not provide a significant advantage that justifies the additional costs, Samsung may keep the previous 5x zoom scheme unchanged.

Since Samsung is currently testing five prototypes with different hardware configurations simultaneously, it is possible that the final specifications of the device released for sale may differ significantly.

Previously, high-quality renders of the Galaxy S27 Ultra were published online. According to the latest information, this flagship might be equipped with a new Exynos 2700 processor instead of the traditional Qualcomm platform. Furthermore, Samsung plans to make minor adjustments to the body design to make the device more comfortable to hold.

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Abror Shuhratov
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