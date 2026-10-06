Second magnetic storm on Earth has ended

·1·Technology
Second magnetic storm on Earth has ended

The second geomagnetic storm of the current autumn season has ended on Earth. Experts noted that this natural phenomenon, which began a day later than initially forecast, reached a moderate G2 level. Currently, solar activity has returned to its normal levels, and the probability of new intense surges in the near future is estimated to be low. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the primary cause of the geomagnetic waves is a high-speed solar wind stream associated with a medium-sized coronal hole. Despite the partial persistence of this cosmic factor's influence on the environment around Earth, the most intense and active phase of the event has already passed.

Scale of geomagnetic fluctuations

During the observation period, geophysical activity fluctuated between G1 and G2 levels on the scale of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). As a reminder, in this five-point system, G5 represents the most extreme and powerful storm level. Experts noted that the last significant flare was observed around 08:00 Moscow time, after which all indicators stabilized.

This geomagnetic event was the second such occurrence this autumn. For comparison, the first magnetic storm of the season was recorded earlier, on September 8, and was slightly weaker, reaching the G1 level. This sequence clearly demonstrates the current dynamics of processes on the Sun.

Experts emphasize that space weather is currently stable and there is no cause for concern for the planet's population. Nevertheless, scientists continue to monitor changes on the Sun's surface, as such processes can affect technologies and communication systems.

Magnetic StormSolar ActivityG2 LevelSpace WeatherGeomagnetic Fluctuations
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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