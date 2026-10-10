Strong magnetic storm expected to begin today after 20:00 (video)

The Earth is facing another major space challenge. According to synoptic models and the latest calculations provided by experts at the Solar Astronomy Laboratory (XRAS) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, today, after 20:00 Tashkent time significant geomagnetic instability and magnetic storms are forecast to begin in our planet's magnetosphere.

Scientists report that as a result of active flares on the Sun's surface, three large plasma clouds are moving directly toward Earth's orbit at high speed.

Plasma flow and danger on the charts: What is the monitoring showing?

Radar images reflecting the solar wind propagation model (SWPC Enlil WSA) clearly show the scale of the impact on our planet's magnetosphere:

Three consecutive waves: Plasma flows from the Sun are spreading in a spiral shape through space, and their densest part is about to collide with Earth's magnetic shield;

The most dangerous wave: According to scientists' analysis, at least one of the three approaching clouds has extremely high density, which will trigger strong geomagnetic oscillations (a storm) upon reaching the atmosphere;

Peak activity: Plasma density indicators on the charts show that levels will peak on October 9–11, with unstable fluctuations expected to persist in the following days.

Potential impact of the magnetic storm and recommendations

Such space phenomena can affect both technical infrastructure and the human body:

Communication and navigation: During strong geomagnetic storms, there is a possibility of disruptions in short-wave radio communications, as well as errors in satellite systems and GPS navigation devices;

Health of weather-sensitive people: Citizens with fluctuating blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses may experience headaches, lethargy, weakness, and spikes or drops in blood pressure;

Expert advice: On such days, it is recommended to reduce physical exertion, drink more fluids (pure water), avoid fatty and heavy foods, and strictly adhere to sleep schedules.

The radiation environment and geomagnetic stress levels near our planet are being continuously monitored by international observatories.