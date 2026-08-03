First Strong August Geomagnetic Storm Begins on Earth

·35·Technology
First Strong August Geomagnetic Storm Begins on Earth

The sixth geomagnetic storm of the summer season and the first of August has been recorded on Earth. According to the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, another ejection of solar plasma has reached our planet, causing sharp changes in space weather. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

Experts explain that after the solar material reached Earth's atmosphere, its impact intensified within a few hours, turning into a full-scale geomagnetic storm. According to initial analyses, the intensity of this natural phenomenon is estimated to be between G1 (minor storm) and G2 (moderate storm) levels.

Space Weather Forecasts

Scientists' preliminary forecasts completely matched the actual process. Although such solar activity indicators may have some impact on technological networks and spacecraft, specialists emphasize that there is no serious cause for concern at the moment.

Currently, the level of geomagnetic activity is being closely monitored. According to preliminary assessments by scientific centers, the current magnetic storm will not last long, and the situation is expected to stabilize soon.

How Long Will Geomagnetic Activity Last

According to researchers, the current magnetic oscillations on Earth are projected to last approximately 4–6 hours. Following this, the impact of the solar wind is expected to gradually subside, and the geomagnetic background should return to normal levels.

Such space phenomena observed during the summer season are directly related to activity cycles on the Sun's surface. Scientists regularly monitor space weather changes, informing the public and relevant services in a timely manner.

Magnetic StormSolar ActivitySpace WeatherGeomagnetic OscillationsScience News
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