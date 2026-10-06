Production costs for Huawei smartphones have risen sharply

The sharp rise in the price of memory chips and components in the global mobile market is significantly impacting major technology companies, including Huawei. According to ixbt.com, this issue has initiated a challenging period for the entire industry, forcing manufacturers to reconsider their pricing policies. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

Huawei Executive Director Yu Chengdong noted that the increase in the price of memory required for modern gadgets has raised the production cost of a single device by more than 200 USD. This is causing a sharp increase in the company's expenses.

The impact of memory prices

Since many Huawei smartphones are equipped with high-capacity memory modules, the company is feeling the impact of this price hike more acutely than others. Until recently, the company's management had been absorbing the additional costs, trying not to change the prices of finished products for consumers.

However, experts believe that maintaining such a limited approach for a long time is impossible. It is stated that such a rate of cost growth has led to a significant decrease in the overall profitability of the business.

Future pricing policy

Yu Chengdong openly admitted that the company will be forced to increase the prices of its smartphones in the future. According to him, ensuring business stability in the current conditions is considered the main priority.

“If we do not take the necessary measures and continue to operate at a loss, the business cannot exist in the long term. The company must first and foremost survive,” noted Yu Chengdong.

These changes are affecting not only the Huawei brand but the entire mobile industry, pushing manufacturers to adapt to new economic realities.