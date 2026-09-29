Huawei Mate 90 to feature a unique camera module

Huawei has released an official teaser for the upcoming Mate 90 series, showcasing a new accessory that fundamentally changes the smartphone's capabilities. According to ixbt.com, this device marks a significant step in mobile photography, allowing the mobile device to be compared with professional-level cameras. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The teaser video focuses on a zoom telephoto lens called Ruiying Z10, which attaches directly to the smartphone's camera block. This device is not just a simple magnifying lens, but functions as an independent photo module with its own 1-inch CMOS sensor.

Professional capabilities and technical specifications

The new accessory is part of a special photo kit sold separately and utilizes zoom capabilities for shooting from long distances. The module has a physical focal length of 9.1–91 mm, which corresponds to a 24–240 mm equivalent for a full-frame camera.

Such specifications provide users with continuous optical zoom from 1x to 10x. In turn, the aperture value varies from f/2.0 to f/4.5, which expands the scope of taking high-quality photos at medium and long distances using the Mate 90.

Release date

According to the announced information, the Ruiying Z10 module is primarily intended for the Mate 90 Pro Max Collector’s Edition and Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design versions. However, compatibility with other models in the series has not yet been officially confirmed.

Huawei announced that the official presentation of the Mate 90 series is scheduled for October 1st. Sales of the new flagship smartphones and the innovative accessories designed for them are expected to begin immediately after the presentation.