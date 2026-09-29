Huawei Mate 90 to feature a unique camera module

·34·Technology
Huawei Mate 90 to feature a unique camera module

Huawei has released an official teaser for the upcoming Mate 90 series, showcasing a new accessory that fundamentally changes the smartphone's capabilities. According to ixbt.com, this device marks a significant step in mobile photography, allowing the mobile device to be compared with professional-level cameras. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The teaser video focuses on a zoom telephoto lens called Ruiying Z10, which attaches directly to the smartphone's camera block. This device is not just a simple magnifying lens, but functions as an independent photo module with its own 1-inch CMOS sensor.

Professional capabilities and technical specifications

The new accessory is part of a special photo kit sold separately and utilizes zoom capabilities for shooting from long distances. The module has a physical focal length of 9.1–91 mm, which corresponds to a 24–240 mm equivalent for a full-frame camera.

Such specifications provide users with continuous optical zoom from 1x to 10x. In turn, the aperture value varies from f/2.0 to f/4.5, which expands the scope of taking high-quality photos at medium and long distances using the Mate 90.

Release date

According to the announced information, the Ruiying Z10 module is primarily intended for the Mate 90 Pro Max Collector’s Edition and Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design versions. However, compatibility with other models in the series has not yet been officially confirmed.

Huawei announced that the official presentation of the Mate 90 series is scheduled for October 1st. Sales of the new flagship smartphones and the innovative accessories designed for them are expected to begin immediately after the presentation.

HuaweiMate 90Ruiying Z10SmartphoneTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yandex Caller ID integrated into Huawei Nova 16s smartphonesYandex Caller ID integrated into Huawei Nova 16s smartphones24 September 13:22Huawei Mate 90: The first smartphone to overcome Moore's Law limitationsHuawei Mate 90: The first smartphone to overcome Moore's Law limitations10 June 13:23Huawei Mate 90: The First Smartphone to Overcome Moore's Law LimitsHuawei Mate 90: The First Smartphone to Overcome Moore's Law Limits8 June 13:21Huawei Mate 90: The first smartphone to overcome Moore's Law limitationsHuawei Mate 90: The first smartphone to overcome Moore's Law limitations2 June 20:59Huawei Pura X View smartphone achieves record sales in the Chinese marketHuawei Pura X View smartphone achieves record sales in the Chinese market14 September 14:24Photo and video quality boost: Huawei Mate 90 to feature external teleconvertersPhoto and video quality boost: Huawei Mate 90 to feature external teleconverters31 May 12:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed