Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max Flagship Launched with Modular Camera

·17·Technology
Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max Flagship Launched with Modular Camera

According to the Zamin.uz news site, citing ixbt.com, the latest series of Huawei flagship smartphones, including the advanced Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max, has been officially unveiled in China. This device marks a significant step in mobile photography technology, attracting attention with its unique modular external camera and generating great interest among mobile photography enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Modular external camera capabilities

According to ixbt.com, the main highlight of the new Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max is its unusual modular external camera called Ruiying Z10. Designed for the special Collector’s Edition, this accessory is equipped with a 1-inch RYYB sensor, 10x continuous optical zoom, and a lens with a focal length of 24–240 mm. Additionally, its aperture varies from f/2.0 to f/4.5, offering unprecedented convenience for shooting distant objects on a smartphone.

The built-in main camera of the smartphone also features high-tech specifications. It uses a 1/1.28-inch 50 MP RYYB sensor with optical stabilization and a variable aperture of f/1.4–f/4.0. In addition, it features a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 200 MP periscope telephoto module with optical stabilization, providing 4x optical, 8x optical-quality, and 100x digital zoom capabilities. Color reproduction is handled by the third-generation Red Maple camera.

Display, power, and technical specifications

The device is equipped with a 6.9-inch dual-layer OLED screen with a resolution of 2848×1320 pixels. Using LTPO technology, this screen supports a refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, and the local peak brightness reaches up to 12,000 nits. This ensures that images remain extremely clear and bright even under direct sunlight.

The smartphone houses a 6800 mAh battery, supporting 100 W wired and 50 W wireless fast charging technologies. Versions with 16 GB of RAM are powered by the powerful Kirin 9050 Pro processor, and the device runs on the HarmonyOS 7 operating system.

The body is fully protected against moisture and dust according to IP68 and IP69 standards. According to the source, sales of all devices in the Huawei Mate 90 series began in the Chinese market immediately after the presentation.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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