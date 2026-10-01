Huawei introduces five new Mate 90 smartphones

Huawei has officially expanded its flagship device lineup by introducing the Mate 90 series, consisting of five models. According to ixbt.com, the new series includes the Mate 90, Mate 90 Pro, Mate 90 Pro Max, Mate 90 Pro Collector’s Edition, and the RS Ultimate Design model group. This is reported by news source.

All introduced smartphones are equipped with high-quality OLED displays, featuring three small cutouts at the top for the front camera and 3D facial recognition system. The Pro versions are provided with a 6.9-inch screen that supports a 1–120 Hz refresh rate range, high-frequency PWM dimming technology, and a record-breaking peak brightness of up to 12,000 nits.

In the smartphone design, the company has retained its traditional circular camera block but has functionally improved it. Specifically, the ability to install an additional 240 mm teleconverter has been added to this block. The RS Ultimate Design version, one of the most advanced and expensive models in the series, features a body made of titanium and basalt, as well as IP68/IP69 water and dust protection technology.

Photo capabilities and performance

The main camera relies on a variable aperture and a 1/1.28-inch sensor. This module is equipped with 18 EV ultra-wide dynamic range technology, allowing for perfect shots even in complex lighting conditions. Additionally, advanced versions are enriched with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and the third-generation Red Maple system.

The performance of the smartphones is handled by Kirin 9030, Kirin 9035, and Kirin 9050 Pro processors, depending on the model. Notably, the top-tier Kirin 9050 Pro chip provides over 40 percent performance growth compared to the previous generation and enables the local execution of large language models (LLM) on the device.

Battery and charging system

The new series devices are equipped with massive 6,800 mAh batteries. To prevent overheating, an efficient cooling system with a modern and expanded vapor chamber has been implemented.

For charging the devices, there is fast wired charging technology with up to 100W power, as well as a fast wireless charging function, providing great convenience to users.