Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max becomes the first smartphone to support four SIM cards

Huawei has taken a significant step in the mobile technology market by unveiling its new flagship, the Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max. This device stands out for being the first in the world to support four SIM cards, while also offering the ability to keep three numbers in active standby mode simultaneously. According to ixbt.com, this innovative solution allows users to conveniently manage numbers for work, personal communication, and mobile internet. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

One of the key technical features of the new smartphone is its unique card configuration. The device includes two physical SIM cards and two eSIM technologies. This eliminates the need for users to constantly switch profiles and cards, which is particularly important for modern business professionals who actively use multiple contact numbers.

Communication quality and new antenna capabilities

To ensure communication stability, Huawei engineers have fundamentally updated the technological approach in the device. The smartphone is equipped with a special combined antenna system that includes Wi-Fi and cellular modules. This system is designed to improve mobile and wireless network coverage, playing a crucial role in increasing connection stability.

According to the manufacturer, the new antennas have managed to increase signal strength by 2 dB for both types of communication. This metric ensures the smartphone's continuous operation even in complex radio environments and areas with high network load. As a result, users can enjoy stable communication even in difficult areas.

High speed in harsh conditions

Huawei states that the increase in signal strength and advanced technologies are clearly noticeable in crowded places with high network traffic. Specifically, in busy areas such as high-speed train stations, file download speeds can increase by up to 40 percent. This creates significant convenience in daily use.

Network capabilities have also been improved during public events and concerts. According to reports, video transmission speeds in such locations accelerate by up to 30 percent. This allows users to share their content without issues even when internet traffic is heavily loaded.