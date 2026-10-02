Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max becomes the first smartphone to support four SIM cards

·20·Technology
Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max becomes the first smartphone to support four SIM cards

Huawei has taken a significant step in the mobile technology market by unveiling its new flagship, the Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max. This device stands out for being the first in the world to support four SIM cards, while also offering the ability to keep three numbers in active standby mode simultaneously. According to ixbt.com, this innovative solution allows users to conveniently manage numbers for work, personal communication, and mobile internet. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

One of the key technical features of the new smartphone is its unique card configuration. The device includes two physical SIM cards and two eSIM technologies. This eliminates the need for users to constantly switch profiles and cards, which is particularly important for modern business professionals who actively use multiple contact numbers.

Communication quality and new antenna capabilities

To ensure communication stability, Huawei engineers have fundamentally updated the technological approach in the device. The smartphone is equipped with a special combined antenna system that includes Wi-Fi and cellular modules. This system is designed to improve mobile and wireless network coverage, playing a crucial role in increasing connection stability.

According to the manufacturer, the new antennas have managed to increase signal strength by 2 dB for both types of communication. This metric ensures the smartphone's continuous operation even in complex radio environments and areas with high network load. As a result, users can enjoy stable communication even in difficult areas.

High speed in harsh conditions

Huawei states that the increase in signal strength and advanced technologies are clearly noticeable in crowded places with high network traffic. Specifically, in busy areas such as high-speed train stations, file download speeds can increase by up to 40 percent. This creates significant convenience in daily use.

Network capabilities have also been improved during public events and concerts. According to reports, video transmission speeds in such locations accelerate by up to 30 percent. This allows users to share their content without issues even when internet traffic is heavily loaded.

HuaweiSmartphoneeSIMTechnologyNews
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Huawei Mobile WiFi 5 Announced: eSIM and 9-Hour Battery LifeHuawei Mobile WiFi 5 Announced: eSIM and 9-Hour Battery Life8 September 22:29Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max Flagship Launched with Modular CameraHuawei Mate 90 Pro Max Flagship Launched with Modular CameraYesterday 14:20Opera browser introduces free eSIM feature for AndroidOpera browser introduces free eSIM feature for Android29 September 17:25Huawei Mate XT 2 Unveiled: 3.5 mm Thin Triple-Foldable SmartphoneHuawei Mate XT 2 Unveiled: 3.5 mm Thin Triple-Foldable Smartphone7 September 16:54First renders of Huawei Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design smartphone releasedFirst renders of Huawei Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design smartphone released27 September 00:23Huawei introduces five new Mate 90 smartphonesHuawei introduces five new Mate 90 smartphonesYesterday 12:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed