Browser War: Will AI Limit the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?

The global competition between browsers has entered a new stage. The struggle is no longer just about search results, but about which company's AI can perform complex tasks on the internet on behalf of the user. While Google Chrome and Apple Safari still lead the market, the situation has changed drastically by 2026. A new generation of browsers is becoming personal assistants rather than simple windows to the internet. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

Today, users have the opportunity to choose programs that are not only fast but also deeply integrated with AI as alternatives to Chrome and Safari. In this regard, new concepts have emerged, such as open-source browsers and "mindful browsers" that ensure the user's peace of mind. According to Ixbt.com, new entrants to the market are moving away from traditional search engines and emphasizing chatbot-based management.

New Generation AI Browsers: Comet and Dia

The Comet browser , introduced by the Perplexity startup, is one of the latest innovations in this direction. It doesn't just search for information, but performs actions such as summarizing emails, analyzing web pages, and scheduling meetings in the calendar. Currently, this service is open to Perplexity Max plan users at $200 per month, while others can join the waiting list.

The Browser Company, behind the Arc browser, has introduced its new product called Dia. Although it looks similar to Google Chrome, Dia stands out with its built-in AI chat tool. It analyzes all the sites the user visits to help find necessary information or answer questions about products. For now, this browser is in closed beta and available only to Arc members.

Strategic Moves by OpenAI and Opera

One of the most anticipated news in the browser market was OpenAI's Atlas browser. This program allows users to query search results directly via ChatGPT and browse websites within the chatbot without navigating to external links. Atlas's "agent mode" is designed to perform user tasks autonomously. Currently released for macOS, this browser is expected to appear soon on Windows, iOS, and Android platforms.

Opera is not lagging behind either. Their new Neon browser has the ability to understand context, helping with shopping, conducting research, and even writing code. The most unique feature of Neon is that it can perform some tasks in offline mode. This service works on a subscription basis and is provided to users for $19.90 per month.

In conclusion, browsers are no longer just tools for viewing information, but are becoming intelligent assistants in the digital world. For users in Uzbekistan, these technologies are bound to become a daily necessity soon, as these AI-based assistants are incomparable in saving time and increasing work efficiency.