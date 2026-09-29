Opera browser introduces free eSIM feature for Android

·25·Technology
Opera browser introduces free eSIM feature for Android

Opera Software has introduced a new feature in its mobile browser for Android devices, designed to make staying connected during international travel easier. According to ixbt.com, users can now get 3 GB of mobile data via a free eSIM without needing to swap physical SIM cards. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

This new capability is aimed at providing convenience for travelers, ensuring that the provided internet traffic works fully not just in the browser, but across all other apps on the smartphone. eSIM settings can be configured directly within the Opera app, eliminating the need to download additional software.

Terms and validity

The 3 GB free internet package provided under the program is valid for three days from the moment of activation. Once the specified period or limit is reached, users can purchase 3, 5, or 10 GB packages based on their needs. The prices for these vary depending on the country where the user is located.

At the current stage, the free traffic is available only to users in the USA, UK, Germany, France, UAE, Brazil, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Poland. At the same time, the eSIM technology itself also works in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Technical requirements and future plans

To use this feature, the smartphone must meet certain technical requirements. Specifically, the device must run on Android 10 or newer, support eSIM technology, and must not be carrier-locked.

For now, Opera representatives have not provided any information regarding plans to release this useful feature for Apple devices, including gadgets running on iOS. Nevertheless, for Android users, this allows for significant optimization of communication costs during international trips.

OperaAndroideSIMInternetTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Huawei Mobile WiFi 5 Announced: eSIM and 9-Hour Battery LifeHuawei Mobile WiFi 5 Announced: eSIM and 9-Hour Battery Life8 September 22:29Starlink internet speed to be increased to gigabitStarlink internet speed to be increased to gigabit26 September 18:24Oppo A7 Pro Max launched in international marketsOppo A7 Pro Max launched in international markets22 September 02:57Starlink Begins Offering Mini Kit for Free in JapanStarlink Begins Offering Mini Kit for Free in Japan24 September 13:55Amazon Leo satellite system enters Uzbekistan with support from UztelecomAmazon Leo satellite system enters Uzbekistan with support from Uztelecom23 September 15:24Truecaller launches eSIM service to boost revenueTruecaller launches eSIM service to boost revenue20 May 22:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed