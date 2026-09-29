Opera browser introduces free eSIM feature for Android

Opera Software has introduced a new feature in its mobile browser for Android devices, designed to make staying connected during international travel easier. According to ixbt.com, users can now get 3 GB of mobile data via a free eSIM without needing to swap physical SIM cards. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

This new capability is aimed at providing convenience for travelers, ensuring that the provided internet traffic works fully not just in the browser, but across all other apps on the smartphone. eSIM settings can be configured directly within the Opera app, eliminating the need to download additional software.

Terms and validity

The 3 GB free internet package provided under the program is valid for three days from the moment of activation. Once the specified period or limit is reached, users can purchase 3, 5, or 10 GB packages based on their needs. The prices for these vary depending on the country where the user is located.

At the current stage, the free traffic is available only to users in the USA, UK, Germany, France, UAE, Brazil, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Poland. At the same time, the eSIM technology itself also works in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Technical requirements and future plans

To use this feature, the smartphone must meet certain technical requirements. Specifically, the device must run on Android 10 or newer, support eSIM technology, and must not be carrier-locked.

For now, Opera representatives have not provided any information regarding plans to release this useful feature for Apple devices, including gadgets running on iOS. Nevertheless, for Android users, this allows for significant optimization of communication costs during international trips.