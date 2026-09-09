DLSS 5 technology tested on MacBook Pro

Another interesting and unexpected experiment has been conducted in the world of information technology. As previously reported by ixbt.com, enthusiasts managed to run AI-based DLSS 5 technology on a Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card. This time, such an attempt was tested on Apple laptops, specifically MacBook Pro devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

A Reddit user with the handle AnyPomelo3352 managed to launch the neural rendering function on their MacBook Pro equipped with an Apple M5 Pro chip. The practical experiment showed that the technology performs its task and is capable of modifying the image. However, as experts note, it is currently impossible to implement this process in real-life or daily use.

Performance and main issues

The practical experiment showed that performance drops sharply during the AI-assisted image processing. Specifically, the frame rate in games remained at only two frames per second. Furthermore, the system latency jumped to 240 ms, which is completely unsuitable for any modern gaming experience.

A solution to this serious problem is unlikely to be found in the near future. Experts believe the main reason is related to the architecture of Apple processors. Specifically, Apple chips have very low performance in FP8 mode, which serves as the foundation for DLSS 5 technology.

Architecture and technical limitations

For comparison, the Apple M5 Pro processor can only provide 28 TOPS (trillion operations per second) in FP8 mode. By comparison, even the simpler NVIDIA RTX 5050 graphics card reaches 105 TOPS.

This discrepancy indicates that the graphics architecture of Apple laptops is not adapted to process AI-based gaming technologies. Therefore, using such functions on Apple devices currently remains only at the level of technical experimentation and curiosity.