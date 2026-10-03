How much do MacBook Airs cost? Prices for October 3
As of October 3, prices for various models and configurations of MacBooks have been announced. The list includes the 2026 MacBook Neo, the 2025 MacBook Air M4, and the 2026 MacBook Air M5 models.
MacBook Neo 2026:
• 8/256 GB Citrus — $689
• 8/256 GB Silver — $739
• 8/256 GB Indigo — $699
• 8/256 GB Blush — $729
• 8/512 GB — $829
MacBook Air M4 13-inch, 2025:
• 16/256 GB — $1,299
• 16/512 GB — $1,299
• 16/1 TB — $1,549
• 24/512 GB — $1,399
MacBook Air M4 15-inch, 2025:
• 16/256 GB — $1,399
• 16/512 GB — $1,449
• 16/1 TB — $1,699
• 24/512 GB — $1,619
MacBook Air M5 13-inch, 2026:
• 16/512 GB — $1,339
• 16/1 TB — $1,599
MacBook Air M5 15-inch, 2026:
• 16/512 GB — $1,539
• 16/1 TB — $1,799
• 24/1 TB — $2,199
According to reports, certain configurations are being offered at discounted prices. Prices for MacBook models may change daily.
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