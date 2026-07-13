Uzbekistan's energy system switched to enhanced operation mode

Due to the sharp increase in electricity demand during the anomalous summer heat, Uzbekistan's energy system is being switched to an emergency enhanced operation mode. This was announced at an expanded meeting of the Republican Headquarters held at the Ministry of Energy.

At the event, attended by representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, regional and Tashkent city administrations, and heads of industry enterprises, strict measures were established to ensure uninterrupted energy supply to consumers. Zamin.uz presents the most important details of the meeting.

Record load: What do the forecasts show?

According to expert estimates, as a result of the hot weather expected in the coming days, energy consumption in the country may reach historical levels:

Daily electricity consumption: 280 million kWh;

Maximum load: 13–13.3 gigawatts (GW).

To navigate this situation without losses, all energy facilities have been switched to a 24-hour operation mode. The readiness of emergency response teams has been increased, and scheduled maintenance work will be accelerated to the maximum extent.

Officials who allowed shortcomings dismissed from their posts

At the meeting, malfunctions observed at certain substations in Tashkent and the resulting systematic power outages in residential areas were discussed with extreme criticism.

Strict measure: Due to serious shortcomings and negligence, the personal responsibility of certain officials was determined, and a number of managers were dismissed from their positions. The remaining leaders in the system were given a final strict warning regarding the implementation of previously issued tasks.

Safety measure: Loading of gas to be suspended in the heat

In order to ensure industrial and fire safety under the expected high-temperature conditions, special restrictions are being introduced. Specifically, to reduce the risk of fire and explosion during peak air temperatures, loading and unloading operations of liquefied gas will be temporarily suspended. Safety requirements for gasoline and diesel fuel infrastructure will also be significantly tightened.

To monitor compliance with these rules, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Prosecutor General's Office, "Uzenergoinspeksiya," and the Committee for Industrial, Radiation, and Nuclear Safety will conduct enhanced raids across the republic.

Rapid communication with the public and ending corruption

At the conclusion of the meeting, system officials were instructed to process consumer inquiries within seconds and to inform the public in a timely and transparent manner in the event of emergency situations. It was also specifically emphasized that the uncompromising fight against corruption within the system will continue.