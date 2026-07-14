The decisive 10 days for applicants: testing has begun

Today, July 14, entrance examinations for state higher and vocational education institutions for the 2026–2027 academic year have begun in Uzbekistan. The exams will continue until July 23 and will be held in two shifts every day.

Tests will take place from July 14 to 23

According to the Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills, entrance tests will be organized across the republic from July 14 to July 23.

This year, a total of 664,609 applicants are scheduled to participate in the tests.

As every year, this figure demonstrates how large and responsible the admission season process is. For thousands of young people, these 10 days could define the next major stage in their lives.

Exams will be held in two shifts

The tests will be organized in two shifts every day.

Shift Time 1st shift From 08:00 to 11:00 2nd shift From 15:00 to 18:00

Applicants must arrive at the testing site at least 1.5 hours in advance.

Those participating in the first shift must complete security checks and be in their assigned seats by 07:30, and those taking the test in the second shift by 14:30.

There is no room for "I was a little late" here. The rule is strict: any applicant who arrives after the designated time will not be admitted to the test.

What documents are required?

To enter the testing center, applicants must have two main documents:

• original passport or ID card;

• applicant permit.

A copy of a passport, a photo on a phone, other types of documents, or arriving without a permit cannot serve as a basis for entry to the test.

Therefore, applicants must download the permit via the my.uzbmb.uz website before the test day and print it out on paper.

It is not possible to take the test on a different day or in a different shift

Each applicant will participate in the test only on the date, at the location, in the building, and during the shift indicated on the permit.

Taking the test in a different location, on a different day, or in a different shift is not permitted.

The "I didn't have time that day, can I come tomorrow?" option does not work here. The process is organized strictly based on what is written on the permit.

Tests will be conducted under video surveillance

The entrance tests will be conducted entirely under video surveillance. The process will be broadcast online.

Applicants and their families can monitor the exams through a special online platform.

This openness is aimed at ensuring the transparency of the testing process, preventing violations, and creating equal conditions for all applicants.

What should applicants not forget?

On the day of the test, the most important things are documents, time, and composure.

Applicants should pay special attention to the following aspects:

Note Why is it important? Original passport or ID card entry is not allowed with a copy Permit confirms test location, date, and shift Arriving 1.5 hours early time is needed to pass security checks Going to the assigned location tests cannot be taken in a different location Not being late those who are late will not be admitted

It is natural to be nervous on the day of the exam. However, the best strategy is to prepare your documents the night before, leave for the location early, and enter the test without unnecessary rushing.

A major 10-day trial has begun

The entrance tests that began on July 14 will continue until July 23. These days will be a crucial turning point for thousands of applicants, showcasing the results of years of preparation, dreams, and aspirations.

Now the main task is to strictly follow the rules, not forget the documents, and enter the exam with a calm mind.

Good luck to all applicants: the most necessary things on this path are knowledge, focus, and proper time management.