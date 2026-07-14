Heatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in Surkhandarya

Due to the intense heat observed in the Surkhandarya region, a temporary restriction has been imposed on the movement of heavy-duty trucks. The regional administration provided official information regarding this matter.

It is reported that the decision was made to preserve the road surface and prevent premature damage and deformation.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, daytime air temperatures in the region are reaching 42–44 degrees Celsius, with some areas experiencing even higher figures. Under such conditions, the temperature of the asphalt surface can heat up to 70–80 degrees, reducing its load-bearing capacity. As a result, the movement of heavy trucks can cause wheel ruts, deformation, and other technical defects on the road surface.

In this regard, in accordance with the requirements of the laws "On Road Traffic" and "On Public Roads," the movement of heavy-duty trucks on public roads in Termez city, district centers, and the roads connecting them is temporarily restricted daily from 10:00 to 19:00.

The administration has requested that freight companies and drivers strictly adhere to the established restrictions and plan their transport schedules accordingly.

Officials emphasize that these measures serve to maintain the technical condition of the roads and prevent costly repair work in the future.