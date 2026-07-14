Heatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in Surkhandarya

·22·Uzbekistan
Heatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in Surkhandarya

Due to the intense heat observed in the Surkhandarya region, a temporary restriction has been imposed on the movement of heavy-duty trucks. The regional administration provided official information regarding this matter.

It is reported that the decision was made to preserve the road surface and prevent premature damage and deformation.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, daytime air temperatures in the region are reaching 42–44 degrees Celsius, with some areas experiencing even higher figures. Under such conditions, the temperature of the asphalt surface can heat up to 70–80 degrees, reducing its load-bearing capacity. As a result, the movement of heavy trucks can cause wheel ruts, deformation, and other technical defects on the road surface.

In this regard, in accordance with the requirements of the laws "On Road Traffic" and "On Public Roads," the movement of heavy-duty trucks on public roads in Termez city, district centers, and the roads connecting them is temporarily restricted daily from 10:00 to 19:00.

The administration has requested that freight companies and drivers strictly adhere to the established restrictions and plan their transport schedules accordingly.

Officials emphasize that these measures serve to maintain the technical condition of the roads and prevent costly repair work in the future.

SurkhandaryaTermezUzhydromet
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The Supreme Court has published a new list of banned internet resourcesThe Supreme Court has published a new list of banned internet resourcesToday, 12:17The decisive 10 days for applicants: testing has begunThe decisive 10 days for applicants: testing has begunToday, 12:04Tashkent residents warned: heatwave may affect power supplyTashkent residents warned: heatwave may affect power supplyYesterday, 21:52Attention applicants: dates for the start of entrance examinations have been announcedAttention applicants: dates for the start of entrance examinations have been announcedYesterday, 21:46After Dubai chocolate, it's time for Tashkent plov chocolate! Did it taste as expected?After Dubai chocolate, it's time for Tashkent plov chocolate! Did it taste as expected?Yesterday, 16:19Kindergartens in Uzbekistan may temporarily suspend operations due to extreme heatKindergartens in Uzbekistan may temporarily suspend operations due to extreme heatYesterday, 14:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?