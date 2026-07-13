Innovation in Tashkent Metro: Three more modern trains added

·34·Uzbekistan
Innovation in Tashkent Metro: Three more modern trains added

The Tashkent Metro fleet has been expanded with three more modern four-car trains. The new rolling stock will serve to provide more comfortable service to passengers, reduce train intervals, and increase transport capacity in the capital's metro.

It is reported that efforts to modernize public transport in the country and improve the quality of transport services provided to the population are consistently continuing. To this end, the material and technical base of the Tashkent Metro is being gradually updated, and the number of modern rolling stock is increasing.

The new trains brought to the metro ensure a comfortable environment for passengers in all seasons through effective cooling in the summer and heating systems in the winter.

Officials noted that deploying these trains on routes will allow for shorter intervals, further improvement in service quality, and the gradual replacement of older trains nearing the end of their service life with modern ones.

At the same time, the new rolling stock will expand the metro's overall transport capacity, ensure the stability of the schedule, and help effectively serve the ever-increasing passenger flow.

According to the information, it is planned to bring 11 more modern trains for the Tashkent Metro by the end of the current year. This aims to further develop metro infrastructure and take the quality of passenger service to a new level.

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