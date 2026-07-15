Gas supply to be suspended in Mirzo Ulugbek and Bektemir districts

On July 15, natural gas supply will be temporarily suspended in Tashkent's Mirzo Ulugbek and Bektemir districts.

The restriction is being implemented due to maintenance work. In the Yuzrobod mahalla of Mirzo Ulugbek district, gas will be unavailable from 10:00 to 17:00.

In Bektemir district, natural gas supply will be suspended in the Zilola mahalla from 10:00 to 18:00.

It is reported that gas supply will be restored once the technical work is completed.