Pautina system presented in Russia to protect strategic facilities from drones

·42·Technology
Pautina system presented in Russia to protect strategic facilities from drones

In an era of modern military conflicts and technological advancement, protecting critical infrastructure from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks has become a pressing issue. RT — Project Technologies, part of the Rostec state corporation, has unveiled the Pautina (Spider Web) complex designed specifically for this purpose. This system aims to provide physical protection for strategic points such as oil depots and electrical substations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The Pautina system consists of modular metal structures, creating a robust mesh shell around the protected facility. Developers claim that the complex can operate effectively even in the harshest conditions. According to ixbt.com, the system was presented during a special mission in the Tver region, attracting the attention of experts.

Technical capabilities and durability level

The main advantage of the new development is its high mechanical resistance. In its base configuration, the Pautina complex can withstand a direct hit from a drone weighing up to 200 kg and moving at a speed of 250 km/h. This metric is sufficient to repel the strikes of many currently widely used kamikaze drones.

The complex is adapted for structures of various sizes and can cover buildings over 25 meters high and areas of any size. Currently, the system is being tested at a number of fuel and energy sector facilities. These tests serve to confirm the system's effectiveness in real-world conditions.

Easy installation and fire safety

The structure consists mainly of load-bearing columns, reinforced mesh, and supports. A unique aspect of the project is that all elements are connected using bolted joints. This eliminates the need for welding during the installation process. Such an approach allows the system to be installed even in confined spaces and at facilities with extremely high fire safety requirements.

The Pautina complex also features a flexible architecture. If necessary, the structure can be reinforced or expanded without redesigning the entire project. This feature helps to quickly modernize the protection system depending on the importance of the facility or the level of potential threat.

Experts believe that such passive protection systems provide maximum results when used in conjunction with electronic warfare assets. Pautina is expected to be a reliable barrier against drone threats, not only for oil terminals and power plants but also for large warehouses and other critical industrial facilities.

TechnologyRostecDronesSecurityPautina
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