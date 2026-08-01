A modern shelter for stray dogs to be built in Tashkent

In order to establish a modern and systematic mechanism for dealing with stray dogs in Tashkent, it is planned to establish a specialized shelter. The capital's khokimiyat provided official information about this.

As reported, in accordance with the instruction of the city khokim Shavkat Umurzakov, a special working meeting was held with the participation of the head of the city khokimiyat apparatus, "Hayot" stray dogs shelter founder and deputy Irina Matkarimova, as well as heads of the landscaping sector and the stray animal capture service.

During the meeting, issues of building a specialized shelter for stray dogs in the capital, as well as introducing a new and effective system for dealing with stray animals, were discussed in detail.

The khokimiyat noted that this project is not limited to just building a shelter. The new system will also cover important areas such as capturing stray animals through safe and humane methods, conducting veterinary examinations, vaccination, sterilization, treatment, temporary maintenance, and finding new owners for them.

At the same time, preventing cruel treatment of stray animals, forming a culture of responsible attitude towards them in society, and ensuring public safety have been designated as priority tasks of the new system.

At the end of the meeting, further practical measures for the implementation of the project were outlined. It is planned to involve industry specialists, veterinarians, the public, and volunteers in the process of bringing it to life.

The capital's khokimiyat urged the population, pet owners, and public organizations to support initiatives aimed at shaping a responsible attitude towards animals, not remaining indifferent to cases of cruelty, and protecting them.