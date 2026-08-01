Uzbeks will continue to receive pensions even if they move to Kyrgyzstan

·23·Uzbekistan
Uzbeks will continue to receive pensions even if they move to Kyrgyzstan

An important agreement in the field of pension provision has been signed between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Now, citizens of Uzbekistan will continue to receive their assigned pensions even if they move to Kyrgyzstan for permanent residency.

This document was signed between the governments of the two countries on July 30 during high-level meetings held in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in the field of state social insurance and pension provision, and to protect the social rights of citizens who have worked in the territories of both countries.

According to the agreement, each state will independently assign and pay pensions for the labor (insurance) service acquired by a citizen in its territory. The amount of the pension is calculated based on the national legislation of each country, taking into account the work experience, salary, and paid insurance contributions.

One of the most important updates is that the opportunity to receive a pension assigned in one state is guaranteed even after the pensioner moves to the territory of the second state. This creates great relief for citizens moving between the two countries for permanent residence.

Additionally, equal rights in pension provision were established for citizens of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the agreement. The document also provides for procedures regarding funeral allowances, medical and social expertise, personal data protection, and the exchange of information between authorized agencies.

In accordance with the transitional provisions of the agreement, the labor experience accumulated prior to its entry into force will be taken into account based on national legislation and the agreement between CIS member states signed on March 13, 1992.

This agreement is expected to further strengthen social cooperation between the two countries and serve as a reliable protection for the pension rights of citizens.

UzbekistanKyrgyzstanCholpon-AtaCIS
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